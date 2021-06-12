Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Anna O’Flanagan scored in each half for Ireland

Ireland finished their EuroHockey campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Italy in Amsterdam.

An Anna O'Flanagan double paved the way for the Irish team's win in their final Pool C match, with Zara Malseed grabbing the third.

It left Ireland with two wins, a draw and two defeats from the competition.

They missed out on securing a place at the World Cup and now must try to qualify through the final eight-team qualifying event in October.

Having been hammered 5-1 by England on Friday, record goalscorer O'Flanagan scored in the second and third quarters before Malseed netted her first international goal in just her second full cap as Ireland finished sixth overall.

After a quiet opening quarter, Ireland won four penalty corners while Malseed showed her key strengths, shooting on sight early from half-chances to test Sofia Monserrat's padding.

The goal arrived in the 27th minute when Upton drove forward from the back and her cross popped up dangerously off a defensive stick but O'Flanagan made no mistake to drill home.

O'Flanagan added the second in the 42nd minute when Sarah Hawkshaw used her pace to out-strip her marker on the right before laying on the perfect pass for O'Flanagan to sweep in her second of the day.

Malseed extended the lead with an expert tip-in, guiding in her first international goal from Katie Mullan's intercept and cross.