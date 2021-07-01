Last updated on .From the section Hockey

O'Dea scored his first senior international goa less than a week after leaving school

Ireland fell to a 3-1 defeat by Olympic-bound Great Britain at Bisham Abbey to round of a week of three games in England, as part of their preparations for next month's European Championships II in Poland.

Mark Tumilty's side lost twice to a full-strength GB but defeated their elite development squad 8-4 on Tuesday.

On Thursday Cork teenager Kevin O'Dea netted his first senior international goal just a week after leaving school, but could not stop Ireland slipping to defeat

Having lost the opening game 4-0, Ireland's second showing against a full-strength GB was a considerable improvement.

Tumilty's side were two down before O'Dea swept home to bring the visitors back into the contest, only for GB to strike in the final play of the game to secure the win.

"It was great for Kevin O'Dea to score a week after completing his Leaving Cert," Tumilty said.

"I felt during all three games we tried to play attacking hockey and are developing our style of play. The players are getting more confident on the ball and this showed over the three games.

"We still have plenty of work to do as we build a squad and playing style that enables us to achieve our long term objectives."