Ireland grabbed a last-gasp victory over hosts Poland in their opening Eurohockey Championship II match.

A dramatic Johnny McKee goal 18 seconds from time gave Ireland the win on what was their first competitive outing since 2019.

Seven Irish players made their debut as Ben Walker put Mark Tumilty's inexperienced team ahead before Krystian Sudol equalised.

Ireland's next match is against Italy on Tuesday.

A number of players in the Ireland squad had to go into quarantine before the match after being identified as potential Covid-19 close contacts while travelling to Poland.

Before leaving, meanwhile, Lee Cole was unable to travel to the tournament with Fergus Gibson taking his place.

Kevin O'Dea, Kyle Marshall, Mark McNellis, Nen Nelson, James Milliken, Fergus Gibson and Ian Stewart all made their Ireland debuts in the victory over Poland on Sunday night.

Walker opened the scoring for the visitors at the end of the first quarter when he tapped in from close range after the hosts had initially cleared a penalty corner.

Shane O'Donoghue, Jeremy Duncan and Walker were denied by goalkeeper Maciej Pacanowski before Sudol brought the sides level in the third quarter.

The match was heading for a draw when some excellent approach play from O'Donoghue found McKee at the back post who was able to scramble home.

Having been relegated to Division Two, Ireland are the highest ranked side in Poland at 14th in the world and their primary target is to progress to October's World Cup qualifiers.