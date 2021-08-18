Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland secured a place at the World Cup qualifiers as they thumped Croatia 6-0 to reach the Eurohockey Championships II semi-finals in Poland.

Captain Sean Murray put Ireland ahead in the first quarter with Shane O'Donoghue doubling their advantage before half-time.

Goals from Jeremy Duncan and Jonny McKee stretched Ireland's lead to 4-0 by the end of the third quarter.

McKee and O'Donoghue completed doubles to round off Ireland's dominant win.

Ireland went into the tournament knowing that securing a semi-finals spot would guarantee their place in the World Cup qualifiers later this year.

O'Donoghue's two strikes in Wednesday's win brought his international goals tally to 114.

Ireland's opened their campaign on Sunday with a last-gasp 2-1 win over hosts Poland before being held to a 1-1 draw by Italy on Tuesday.

Their semi-finals opponents on Friday are yet to be confirmed.