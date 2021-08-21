Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Shane O'Donoghue brought up his tally of international goals to 115

Ireland finish third at the Eurohockey Championship II following a 4-2 victory over host nation Poland.

Following a strong display, Kevin O'Dea and Jonny McKee gave Ireland a two-goal advantage at half-time.

Wojciech Rutkowski and Jacek Kurowski scored penalty corners either side of Shane O'Donoghue's goal to set up a tense finale.

O'Dea netted his second goal late on from close range as Ireland held on to secure a bronze medal.

Just like in their semi-final defeat by Scotland, Ireland started the brighter side. O'Donogue's low effort was saved well by Maciej Pacanowski, and Ireland's record goalscorer was involved again when he powered an effort narrowly wide of the post.

Kevin O'Dea opened the scoring when he hooked the ball home after 10 minutes from Peter McKibbin's powerful delivery into the danger area.

Poland rarely threatened in the first quarter bar efforts by Jakub Chumenczuk and Robert Pawlak, who missed a gilt-edged chance from close range, and Ireland punished that further when McKee converted after a fine solo run to end the first quarter in perfect fashion.

Ireland almost grabbed a third before half-time when McKee's flicked effort came back off the crossbar, but while Mark Tumilty's men didn't create as many chances in the second quarter they were good value for their lead with a controlled display.

Ireland hold off Polish fightback

Poland pulled a goal back five minutes after half-time with a superb finish from the penalty corner by forward Rutkowski, which was almost immediately cancelled out by O'Donoghue's strike from a penalty corner.

However the host nation, backed by a vocal crowd, again fought back just before the end of the third quarter when captain Kurowski's penalty corner squirmed through Irish goalkeeper James Milliken to make it 3-2.

Daragh Walsh powered a shot wide as Ireland pushed for the goal to finish the match, and Pacanowski saved well to stop O'Donoghue scoring his second penalty corner of the game.

However the decisive goal eventually came with three minutes to play when Pacanowski denied Iain Stewart from close range but O'Dea was on hand to tap home the rebound and wrap up the victory.