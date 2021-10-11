Niamh Carey is one of three players recalled to the Ireland squad

Ireland hockey coach Sean Dancer has named an 18-player central panel and two travelling reserves for next week's World Cup qualifying competition.

The Irish central panel for the tournament in Pisa from 21-24 October contains 15 of the squad that travelled to the Olympic Games in July.

Niamh Carey, Erin Getty and Ellen Curran come into the line-up.

The eight-team competition will be played in a knock-out format with only one side earning a World Cup place.

Next summer's event will be staged at venues in Spain and the Netherlands.

Ireland meet France in their first game on 21 October, with the winner going on to play either Russia or Belarus.

Scotland, Poland, Italy and Wales are on the other side of the draw.

Coach Dancer 'excited about the future'

"I am excited about the future and the balance within the squad," coach Dancer said of his selection. "We have retained a lot of experience and have a lot of excitement coming through. It sits really nicely."

"Niamh has been in and around the senior group previously and has built on her strength on the ball and is scoring goals. She is very dangerous as an attacking player and we hope she will continue that.

"Erin played for Ireland before but never previously with me due to a long term injury which put her out for a while but, to her credit, she has worked really hard to get back into a position to be in the green shirt again.

"For Ellen, she had issues around her calf and ankle which didn't make things easy for her but, once again, she took that time to work on areas we wanted her to. Credit to her, she staked her claim for a spot now and looking forward to seeing her use her speed and skill to create some havoc.

Of the Tokyo panel, Shirley McCay, Hannah Matthews, Lizzie Colvin and Nicci Daly have since stepped away from the international arena as have Nikki Evans and Grace O'Flanagan.

Ireland: Ayeisha McFerran, Lizzie Murphy, Lena Tice, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Sarah McAuley, Sarah Hawkshaw, Michelle Carey, Katie Mullan (capt), Ellen Curran, Sarah Torrans, Chloe Watkins, Zara Malseed, Naomi Carroll, Niamh Carey, Deirdre Duke, Anna O'Flanagan, Erin Getty.

Travelling reserves: Charlotte Beggs, Jane Kilpatrick.