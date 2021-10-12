Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Evans featured in two FIH Hockey Pro League campaigns for Great Britain and was part of the squad that travelled to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Great Britain and England's Sarah Evans has retired from international hockey.

Evans, 30, played in 10 tournaments for England, winning five medals including European silver and Commonwealth Games bronze in her eight-year career.

The midfielder made 122 international appearances, scoring 10 goals.

"I have cherished each and every time I've been able to step out on to the pitch alongside my team-mates wearing the England and Great Britain kit," said the Surbiton captain.

Evans, who was a reserve for the Tokyo Olympics squad that won bronze, added: "As a little girl, I dreamt of representing my country and playing sport for a living. I feel so grateful and honoured that I've had the opportunity to do that full-time for the last eight years."

Great Britain coach David Ralph said Evans had been an "exceptional" member of the squad "whose influence will be sorely missed by England and Great Britain".

Evans will now focus on the domestic game, aiming to skipper Surbiton to an eighth title.