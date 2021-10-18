Lizzie Holden was a key player for Ireland at the 2018 Hockey World Cup

Lizzie Holden, a 2018 World Cup silver medallist and Olympian with Ireland, has announced her retirement from international hockey.

The 31-year-old won 206 caps for Ireland after making her debut in 2008.

The midfielder played a key role in Ireland's fairytale run to the 2018 World Cup final and subsequent qualification for the delayed Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

"I always felt the Olympics was going to be my last dance," said Holden.

"I had gone back and forth in my head for a long time but I think it is the right time for me to step away."

Holden made her Ireland debut as a teenager in 2008 and was a mainstay in the side which qualified for the 2018 Hockey World Cup, just three years after narrowly missing out on the 2016 Olympics games after losing to China on penalty strokes.

Ireland, the lowest-ranked team at the tournament, went on to reach the final London, and they backed up their silver medal by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in 2019.

Holden again played a significant role at the rescheduled Games, and although Ireland failed to progress from the Pool stages, the Armagh player said she has "finished my career on a high".

She added: "Having spent the time thinking about this decision, I've had an opportunity to reminisce about so many good memories over the years with current and past players.

"I will never forget walking down that street in the Olympic village with all the flags and up to the Olympic rings.

"It was a lifelong dream for me and it was just so emotional for us to say that we have finally arrived after so many years of hard work.

"There is frustration that we didn't progress further but I definitely believe there's a hunger and desire in the team to push as far as they can go. I can't wait to see the girls put their stamp on upcoming tournaments.

"I could not have played hockey as long as I have without the support of my family, friends and my husband, Matt. I can never thank him enough for all the sacrifices he has had to make for me. Now that I've retired, we've never spent this much time together but I'm excited for the next chapter in our lives."