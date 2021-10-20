Ireland's surprise run to the final of the 2018 World Cup final significantly raised the profile of the team

Ireland women's captain Katie Mullan is determined for her side not to be "one-hit wonders" when it comes to doing well at a World Cup.

Ireland must win this week's qualifier tournament in Pisa to claim the final European place available in next summer's tournament.

Mullan captained the Irish side to a shock World Cup silver medal in 2018 and wants the chance to do it again.

"It's incredibly important for the legacy of our team," she said.

"We have to be at World Cups - that's just what the Green Army are about now. It is so important that we go now and qualify, and show the calibre of team that we are.

"We have played at a European Championships A Division and at an Olympic Games this summer so there is no doubt we should be on a different level when we go to Pisa. It's just about us going and showing that."

Ireland will be the top-ranked nation in this week's eight-team knock-out qualifier tournament.

Sean Dancer's side play France - the lowest-ranked nation - on Thursday in their opening match, with either Russia or Belarus awaiting them in the semi-finals if they get through.

Mullan and her team-mates were unable to get out of their group at the Tokyo Olympics

Ireland were the lowest-ranked side in the tournament when they went on a fairytale run to the final in 2018 before losing to the Netherlands.

Mullan, who also led the side to the Olympics during the summer, wants the current squad to create more similar memories.

"The World Cup is always going to hold a very special place in our hearts," she explained.

"Continuing to build on that legacy that began in 2018 is important, but we also want to prove that we weren't a 'one-hit wonder' at a World Cup once. That is really important to us.

"I look at the younger, less experienced players in our squad and I want them to have that experience of running out on to a pitch at a World Cup. It is a very, very special thing to be able to do.

"We know that anything is possible at a World Cup and I have no doubt that this group is more than capable."

'Youthful buzz' has given squad a lift

Sean Dancer's side have been left requiring a win to secure a World Cup place after finishing sixth at the European Championships in June, with only the top five sides earning a spot in a tournament which will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Spain.

They followed that up by competing in their first-ever Olympics in Tokyo in August, where they failed to progress from the pool stages in the delayed Games.

Senior players such as Shirley McCay, Hannah Matthews and Lizzie Holden announced their retirements recently, but Mullan believes the younger players who have come into the squad have injected a positive dynamic.

"There is a great buzz around the squad," she continued.

"We always knew that this was around the corner for us with retirements but it has actually been really refreshing. Sometimes you don't expect the new lease of life that junior players can bring but their attitude has been fantastic.

"It has been excellent for us older, more experienced players to feed off the buzz of the youth and the excitement for those girls coming to try and qualify for their first World Cup experience.

"It has actually really lifted us older players and it has been nice to integrate those younger players into how we want to play and what our squad is about."

Irish men 'need to get across the line' - Tumilty

Tumilty was confirmed as Ireland men's boss in October 2020

The Ireland men's team is also in World Cup qualifier action this week, although there are two European places available for a tournament that is being hosted by India in January 2023.

Taking place in Cardiff and in the same eight-team, knock-out format as the women's event, Mark Tumilty's side take on Russia in their opening match on Thursday, before playing either Italy or Wales if they win that.

A place in the final would be enough to secure World Cup qualification for an Ireland side that finished third in Division Two of the European Championships in June - the first time they had been in competitive action since failing to qualify for the Olympics in 2019.

Tumilty used the time away from competitive action to rebuild the squad and he believes qualification for the World Cup would provide a huge boost for men's hockey in Ireland.

"I have watched a lot of Russia and they are a good side who are dangerous going forward," he said.

"They play a nice brand of hockey but it could suit us to play against that. It will be difficult but I do think we will have enough to beat them.

"We have an excellent opportunity [of qualifying for the World Cup] but I'd say Russia are thinking the same, as will other nations.

"We have got talent but we just need to perform. I said after we lost the European semi-final that we need to get across the line with this group. There will be no better opportunity and no better place to do it."