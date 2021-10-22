Wales reach Hockey World Cup for first time

Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales' Joe Naughlty celebrates his goal

Wales men have qualified for the Hockey World Cup for the first time.

They beat Ireland 2-1 in a shootout after it ended 1-1 in normal time in Cardiff on Saturday.

Rupert Shipperley and Jack Pritchard scored Wales' crucial goals in the shootout to seal their spot at India 2023.

Joe Naughlty equalised for Wales in the 19th minute after Michael Robson's opener had given Ireland the lead in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Wales women can qualify for the Hockey World Cup with victory over Ireland after they beat Scotland, also in a shootout.

They will face top seeds Ireland in Pisa on Sunday for a spot at the 2022 Hockey World Cup.