Anna O'Flanagan scored both of Ireland's goals in the 2-1 victory

Ireland women have qualified for the 2022 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Wales in Pisa.

Anna O'Flanagan scored both goals for Sean Dancer's side in what was their final opportunity to qualify for a tournament that will be jointly hosted by Spain and the Netherlands.

Isabelle Howell had equalised O'Flanagan's first-half opener but she scored again after the break to win the game.

Ireland beat Belarus in the semi-final.

Ireland finished Sunday's qualifier tournament final with 10 players, and Wales on nine, with Ireland's Torrans along with Rowlands and Richards of Wales off.

O'Flanagan's double took her impressive international goalscoring tally to 86 to make sure Ireland would be in next year's World Cup after they won a surprise silver medal at the 2018 tournament.

Ireland made a strong start against Wales and took the lead in the eighth minute through O'Flanagan, who finished after good work from Elana Tice and Sarah Torrans.

It was the first goal Wales had conceded in the tournament but they hit back in the final seconds of the first quarter when a clever move from a penalty corner led to Howell deflecting in.

O'Flanagan's winner arrived in the 49th minute when she smashed home on the volley after being set up by Zara Malseed.

Dancer's side had made it through to the final of the qualifier tournament by beating Belarus 3-2 in Saturday's semi-final, after easing past France in their opening game.

The tournament in Pisa was Ireland's last opportunity to claim a place in the World Cup, having failed to finish in the top five of the summer's European Championships.