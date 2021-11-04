Last updated on .From the section Hockey

George Pinner won 128 caps for England after making his debut in 2007

England goalkeeper George Pinner has announced his retirement from international hockey after 14 years.

Pinner, 34, won 128 caps for England, while also playing 67 times for Great Britain, between 2007 and 2021.

He has featured in 24 international competitions, including two World Cups and Commonwealth Games with England, and three Olympics with Great Britain.

Pinner says marking the end of his international career is "difficult to put into words".

"It's been an honour to represent my country on so many occasions and I feel incredibly proud and grateful to have had the opportunity to captain the side along the way," said George, who won bronze medals as England co-captain at the 2017 European Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"Results may not have always gone the way I would have hoped but it was never through a lack of trying.

"Ultimately, though, it's not the successes on the pitch that I treasure the most, but the lifelong friends I have made in the staff and player groups along the way."

England head coach Danny Kerry said Pinner will be "difficult to replace".

"George has been a fabulous, larger-than-life character within the England and Great Britain men's teams for many years," said Kerry.

"Being involved in three Olympic campaigns, and the number of caps he has accrued, is testimony not just to his goalkeeping ability but to his commitment, strength of character and energy.

"George's qualities will be difficult to replace."