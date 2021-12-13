Jonny Bell captained Ireland 29 times during a distinguished international career

Former Ireland captain Jonny Bell has retired from international hockey.

The 34-year-old won 121 caps, 29 as captain, and was part of the squad which played at the 2016 Olympic Games, 2018 World Cup and three European Championship A division events.

The Lisnagarvey defender made his debut in 2012 and his last formal cap came in 2019 at the Olympic qualifiers in Vancouver against Canada.

"Getting to captain the team was an incredible privilege," reflected Bell.

"I can look back at all the great things we did between 2012 and 2019, it really was a magical era to be part of and I am very lucky my career coincided with that period for Irish men's hockey."

'Proud of all the achievements we had'

Ireland missed out on competing at a second successive Olympics in the most heartbreaking fashion in Vancouver, conceding a controversial last second stroke and suffering a subsequent shoot-out defeat.

"As a player, you want a fairytale ending. You always want more, especially when you have played at those big tournaments.

"It is an addictive thing and you want to feel that buzz again. Vancouver wasn't that and then the Covid break, along with my age, it was that natural break.

"When I look back, I won't look back at isolated moments like Vancouver but the bigger picture. I am very proud of all the achievements we had.

"I remember being given the armband for the first time in Bisham Abbey and being surrounded by guys in that room who I looked up to for years and I saw as being legends of the game. It was a surreal moment. I will always cherish that.

"I've taken a good bit of time away and over the summer I came to the conclusion it was definitely time to retire. Qualify or not for the 2023 World Cup, my decision was already made.

"For me it's time to focus on other things in my life. Work, married life, club hockey and, down the line, I wouldn't mind getting involved in coaching and giving back to the sport in Ireland because I got an awful lot out of it and feel I can make a contribution which I am keen to do."