Danny Kerry took over the men's side after helping GB's women win Olympic gold in 2016

Great Britain and England men's coach Danny Kerry - who won a historic Olympic gold with GB women in 2016 - is stepping down.

Kerry took charge of the GB and England men in 2018 having coached the women's teams for 13 years.

A statement from the sport's governing body called the 51-year-old "the most successful coach in the history of hockey in Great Britain".

Kerry said leaving was "right for both the team and myself".

After helping the women's side win bronze at London 2012, Kerry coached them to a first ever Olympic gold in Rio four years later.

Under Kerry, the women's side also won European gold in 2015 and in 2017, and the coach was awarded an MBE for services to hockey.

That year, he recovered from a heart attack to continue his work with the side before switching to the men's programme in September 2018.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside and with truly brilliant people at some of the most amazing moments in the history of our sport," Kerry added.

"Although this is not a decision I intended to take looking to this Olympic cycle, it is the right one for both the team and myself.

"The capacity to win big is there and I truly wish them well for the future. I am deeply saddened I won't be part of that future, but such is life."

Assistant coach Zak Jones will take interim charge, and Great Britain Hockey say recruitment for a permanent head coach will begin shortly.