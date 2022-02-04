Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Zach Wallace scored in his first match as England captain

England thrashed Spain 6-1 in their opening game of the 2021/22 FIH Hockey Pro League season.

In his first game as captain, Zach Wallace scored and David Condon was on target twice.

Debutants Duncan Scott and James Oates both scored in their first senior international game, with David Goodfield scoring the sixth.

It is the first time England have competed in the FIH Hockey Pro League, taking the place of Great Britain.

It is also the first capped international hockey match for players since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

England and Great Britain regular David Condon scored twice

Scott opened the scoring during the second quarter, diving at Tom Sorsby's cross before Condon doubled the lead six minutes later.

England continued to dominate as Wallace netted from a 34th minute penalty corner, before Oates scored one-on-one with the keeper just moments later.

Condon and Goodfield finished off with goals in the final quarter as Spain grabbed a consolation through Ignacio Rodriguez.

After the game, Scott said: "It was a real privilege putting on the shirt for the first time, especially with this group. Getting on the scoresheet was a bonus but it was great to start with a win."

The two sides will play each other again on Saturday at 12:00 GMT.