Ireland have been drawn in the same group as the Netherlands at the 2022 Women's World Cup, giving them a chance to avenge their 2018 final defeat.

The Irish, who were surprise runners-up four years ago, also play Germany and Chile in Pool A.

England are third in the world and will be the highest-ranked nation in Pool B, having been drawn against New Zealand, India and China.

Hosted by Spain and the Dutch, the 16-team event takes place from 1-17 July.

2022 Hockey Women's World Cup Group A: Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Chile Group B: England, New Zealand, India, China Group C: Argentina, Spain, Korea, Canada Group D: Australia, Belgium, Japan, South Africa

Four years ago, Ireland won plenty of new fans on their unlikely road to the final before their fairy-tale tournament ended with a crushing 6-0 defeat by the Netherlands in London.

Their reward for reaching the final was climbing into the world's top 10 for the first time - they are now ranked 12th.

The Dutch were crowned winners for a record eighth time and go into this year's tournament having also won the Olympic title in Tokyo last year.

Great Britain won the bronze medal at the Games by beating India, with 13 of the 16-player squad also representing England.

Scotland did not reach the World Cup after being unable to take a qualifying spot through the 2021 Women's EuroHockey Championship, while Wales did not qualify for that event.