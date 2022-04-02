Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ward finished top scorer at last year's EuroHockey Championships with six goals

Sam Ward scored a penalty stroke with the last touch of the game to earn England a FIH Hockey Pro League point away in India.

Nick Bandurak scored twice in normal time before Ward held his nerve to make it 3-3 in the final minute.

The game then went to a shootout, with Ward missing his penalty this time as India won 3-2 and earned a bonus point.

Abhishek, Shamsher Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scored for India, who top the Pro League table.

The home side also had a late penalty corner disallowed - which would have made it 4-2 - after England had pulled their keeper when chasing the game.

England are seventh in the nine-team table with seven points from five games.

The two teams meet again in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

England's women were unable to travel for their scheduled games against India this weekend after several players and staff were ruled out because of Covid-19 and injuries on club duty.