FIH Pro League: England men beaten by India

Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Liam Sanford
Liam Sanford scored his first goal for England

Liam Sanford scored his first international goal as England men fell to a narrow 4-3 defeat by India in the FIH Pro League.

After Sanford's opener, India moved into a 3-1 lead through strikes by Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh.

David Condon pulled one back for England before Harmanpreet Singh completed his hat-trick for India.

Sam Ward also scored but England failed to find an equaliser in a goalless last quarter.

Speaking to BT Sport, England captain James Albery said: "It's not the result we wanted, we perhaps started a bit slowly today.

"But there were lots of positives from the second half, we just left it a bit too late unfortunately."

England remain seventh in the nine-team Pro League table with seven points from six games, while India are four points clear at the top.

