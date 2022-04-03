FIH Pro League: England men beaten by India
Liam Sanford scored his first international goal as England men fell to a narrow 4-3 defeat by India in the FIH Pro League.
After Sanford's opener, India moved into a 3-1 lead through strikes by Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh.
David Condon pulled one back for England before Harmanpreet Singh completed his hat-trick for India.
Sam Ward also scored but England failed to find an equaliser in a goalless last quarter.
Speaking to BT Sport, England captain James Albery said: "It's not the result we wanted, we perhaps started a bit slowly today.
"But there were lots of positives from the second half, we just left it a bit too late unfortunately."
England remain seventh in the nine-team Pro League table with seven points from six games, while India are four points clear at the top.