Great Britain's men lost to India in the quarter-final of the Tokyo Olympics

Paul Revington has been named the new head coach for England and Great Britain's men's hockey teams.

Revington replaces former coach Danny Kerry who stepped down in January.

He is joining the teams from Malaysia Hockey where he was a technical director.

"I feel privileged to be afforded the opportunity to lead the Great Britain and England Men's Teams in their next chapter," Revington told Great Britain Hockey external-link .

Revington has previously been head coach of the Great Britain women's Elite Development Programme, assistant coach of the England and Great Britain senior women's teams and is a former FIH World Coach of the Year.

England and Great Britain Hockey performance director Ed Barney added: "He has a number of exceptional skills, qualities and super-strengths which align incredibly closely with the role brief and the criteria that we set out for this appointment."