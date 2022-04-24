Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ellie Rayer scored the winner in the shootout

England came back from two goals down to take two points against the United States in their second FIH Pro League meeting in two days.

The US, who lost 3-1 to England on Saturday, netted twice in the first half at the University of North Carolina and looked set for victory.

But England staged a late comeback with Pippa Lock making it 2-1 on 48 minutes and Sophie Hamilton levelling two minutes from time.

The visitors then won the shootout 3-1.

Ellie Rayer scored the winner in the shootout after Hamilton and Izzy Petter had also converted, with Sabbie Heesh stopping two US efforts as England earned two points to the USA's one.

England, again without many of their best European-based players who have remained with their club sides, lost their opening two matches against Argentina in February.

They were also unable to travel to India for two matches earlier this month because of injuries and Covid-19 and the points for those fixtures were subsequently awarded to India.

England are seventh in the Pro League standings on five points and face Germany next in May, while the US are bottom of the table.