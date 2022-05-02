Last updated on .From the section Hockey

An acrobatic celebration from Ben Nelson after scoring Lisnagarvey's third goal against Monstown on Saturday

Lisnagarvey defender Jonny Bell says it feels "surreal" after an Irish Cup triumph at the weekend completed a domestic treble.

The Ulster club had already won the EY Hockey League and EY Champions Trophy before beating Monkstown 3-1 in Saturday's final at Belfield.

"It's been an incredible season," said the former Ireland international.

"To win one national trophy in a season in an achievement but to win three is very, very special."

Andy Williamson, Harry Morris and Ben Nelson were on target for Garvey as they won the Irish Cup for a record 25th time.

Indeed, their haul could expand to five titles as they still have Ulster's Kirk Cup and a European campaign to come in June.

Jonny Bell won 121 caps for Ireland before retiring from international hockey six months ago

"Everyone's just over the moon to bring the Irish Cup home as it's one that the club really cherishes," former Ireland international Bell told Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"The treble has never been done since the establishment of the Irish Hockey League - it's a fantastic feeling and it is still a bit surreal.

"It comes down to hard work within the team and coaching staff and beyond that it's the youth system.

"Each year quality young players are coming through and stepping into the first XI. That's what the success is built on while everyone at the club can feel a part of what has been achieved."

