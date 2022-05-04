Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ollie Payne made a number of saves to help England to a 1-0 win over Germany

England's men's and women's hockey teams both gained victories over Germany in the FIH Pro League.

The women's side were first in action in Monchengladbach and were twice behind but fought back to win 4-3.

England trailed 1-0 and 2-1 but won the match with Darcy Bourne scoring twice, along with a goal apiece from Grace Balsdon and Tess Howard.

Nick Bandurak then scored the only goal as England beat Germany 1-0 in the men's competition.

Bandurak struck in the 12th minute, but captain Ollie Payne produced a fine performance in goal to deny the hosts and was later named player of the match.

"I'm super happy," said Payne. "This [winning player of the match] doesn't happen very often, so I will enjoy this one.

"Germany are a good side but our lads put in one hell of a shift. In the second half it felt like wave after wave of pressure."

Earlier in the day, England's women won a thrilling match against Germany.

Hannah Gablac gave the hosts the advantage after 25 minutes but Balsdon replied 35 seconds later. Germany retook the lead through Nike Lorenz's penalty stroke before Bourne and Howard put England 3-2 ahead.

Germany captain Sonja Zimmermann made it 3-3 but Bourne deflected in the winner with four minutes left.

On Thursday, the two nations again play each other in both competitions.