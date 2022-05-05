Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Germany scored two goals in the opening quarter and two goals in the final quarter to beat England

Germany's women avenged their previous day's defeat to beat England 4-1 in Monchengladbach in the FIH Pro League.

England came from behind twice to win on Wednesday, but they never got going in their second game in as many days.

Charlotte Stapenhorst opened the scoring for Germany before Nike Lorenz doubled their lead in the fifth minute.

England threatened a late comeback when Hannah Martin scored in the final quarter but Hannah Gablac and Pia Maertens sealed the win late on.

Speaking after the game, England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said the visitors were made to pay for their "poor start".

"We saw ourselves 2-0 down very early on, which is hard to come back from," Pearne-Webb told BT Sport. "We were pleased with the result yesterday but there is lots to learn from today.

"Our ability to win and put in performances back-to-back is going to be big for us. We have some exciting home games to look forward to now, which will be good preparation for the World Cup."

England have eight points and remain fifth in the table, with four games in hand over fourth-placed Germany, who have 16 points.

They play in London for their next fixture, hosting China on 21 and 22 May.