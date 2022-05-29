Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England play the Netherlands twice next weekend and Belgium twice on 18 and 19 June

England beat South Africa 3-0 to claim their fourth successive victory in the FIH Pro League.

James Albery opened the scoring in the fifth minute, Will Calnan doubled the lead in the first quarter and Chris Griffiths struck late on at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London.

England, who also beat South Africa 4-2 on Saturday, are fourth in the table, five points behind leaders India.

They are three behind Germany and Argentina with two games in hand.

South Africa are bottom without a win.

England women face Spain at 14:30 BST on Sunday.