FIH Pro League: England's women and men lose to Netherlands
Last updated on .From the section Hockey
The Netherlands came from a goal down to beat England's women 2-1 while the men's team lost 6-3 to the Dutch in a FIH Pro League double header.
Ellie Rayer's emphatic early finish put England women ahead in the first quarter, and they led at half-time at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre on Sunday.
But two penalty corners in four minutes from Ireen van den Assem and Tessa Clasener secured the win.
England's men went 3-0 down early on and never recovered.
Having gone two goals down in the first quarter in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands, Sunday's game followed a similar pattern.
Derck de Vilder scored in the first minute and hit a second at the start of the second quarter.
Tjep Hoedemakers made it three - adding to his two goals on Saturday - before Nicholas Bandurak pulled one back for England and Stuart Rushmere made it 3-2 just after half-time.
The hosts, however, were never able to draw level in the game as the goals flowed.
Hoedemakers added his second, Floris Wortelboer made it 5-2 and Denis Warmerdam rounded off the scoring after Rushmere had netted England's third..
Victory puts the Dutch top of the Pro League table, with two games in hand on second-placed India.
England's women, who beat the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday, remain fifth in the table.
Both teams next play Belgium in a fortnight.