Ellie Rayer's goal gave England hope of completing a double over the Netherlands

The Netherlands came from a goal down to beat England's women 2-1 while the men's team lost 6-3 to the Dutch in a FIH Pro League double header.

Ellie Rayer's emphatic early finish put England women ahead in the first quarter, and they led at half-time at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre on Sunday.

But two penalty corners in four minutes from Ireen van den Assem and Tessa Clasener secured the win.

England's men went 3-0 down early on and never recovered.

Having gone two goals down in the first quarter in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands, Sunday's game followed a similar pattern.

Derck de Vilder scored in the first minute and hit a second at the start of the second quarter.

Tjep Hoedemakers made it three - adding to his two goals on Saturday - before Nicholas Bandurak pulled one back for England and Stuart Rushmere made it 3-2 just after half-time.

The hosts, however, were never able to draw level in the game as the goals flowed.

Hoedemakers added his second, Floris Wortelboer made it 5-2 and Denis Warmerdam rounded off the scoring after Rushmere had netted England's third..

Victory puts the Dutch top of the Pro League table, with two games in hand on second-placed India.

England's women, who beat the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday, remain fifth in the table.

Both teams next play Belgium in a fortnight.