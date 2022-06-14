Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England won women's hockey bronze at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018

England's women's hockey squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham includes four players making their senior international tournament debut.

Sophie Hamilton, Holly Hunt, Flora Peel and Lily Walker are among the 18-strong squad announced by the host nation.

Three-time Olympic medallist Laura Unsworth, Britain's most decorated player, is set to make her 300th international appearance, while Tess Howard returns having missed the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Twelve members of the squad were part of Team GB's bronze medal-winning team in Tokyo.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb and fellow two-time Olympians Giselle Ansley, Maddie Hinch and Lily Owsley all have more than 100 England caps to their name.

This squad will also be England's World Cup squad when that tournament begins in the Netherlands and Spain on 1 July.

Team England's women's hockey squad in full

Sabbie Heesh (GK), Maddie Hinch (GK), Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Flora Peel, Izzy Petter, Ellie Rayer, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth, Lily Walker.