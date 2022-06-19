Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Stephanie Vanden Borre, who scored two of Belgium's four goals, celebrates

England women came up short against a clinical Belgium as they were beaten 4-1 at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

Stephanie Vanden Borre opened the scoring as Belgium took the lead before Justine Rasir added a second.

Vanden Borre scored a third three minutes after the interval but the hosts threatened a comeback when Tess Howard pulled a goal back.

Rasir ended England's challenge with a fourth late on.

Victory for Belgium saw them learn from the previous day's mistakes when they threw away the lead in a 2-1 defeat by England.

England are next in action against India in their opening World Cup game on Sunday, 3 July in Amsterdam.