Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Isabelle Petter has also represented Great Britain, helping them win bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

England were held to a 1-1 draw by India in their opening game of hockey's Women's World Cup in the Netherlands.

Isabelle Petter gave England the lead after nine minutes at Amstelveen's Wagener Stadium on Sunday.

But just before half-time, India earned a penalty corner from which Vandana Katariya scored to draw them level.

Neither of the 2018 quarter-finalists were able to find a winner so are level at one point in Pool B with New Zealand and China, who drew 2-2 on Saturday.

England's next game is against New Zealand on Tuesday before they face China in their final pool game on Thursday.

The 2022 tournament is being held in Amstelveen, a suburb of Amsterdam, and Terrassa in Spain.