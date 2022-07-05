Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Alan Forsyth is a veteran of the Scotland hockey squad

Captain Alan Forsyth leads Team Scotland's hockey squad in his fourth Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022.

An 18-strong group has been named to take on Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan in pool A.

The hockey competition runs from 29 July to 8 August at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

"If you had asked me when I was 16 or 17 and got my first cap, I wouldn't have thought I'd make it to four Commonwealth Games," Forsyth, 30, said.

"It's an honour to captain my country, especially at such a big event, but we're lucky to have plenty of leaders in the team."

Forsyth, whose father Derek is Scotland coach, leads a squad featuring Grange goalkeeper David Forrester, who pulled out of the 2018 Games through injury.

Glasgow-born Hamburg-based youngster Struan Walker, is also heading to his first Commonwealth Games alongside fellow debutants and brothers Cammy and Jamie Golden.

In another family tie, Murray Collins has been selected after his sister, Robyn Collins, was chosen for the women's squad in June.

Scotland men's squad for Birmingham 2022:

Tommy Alexander (Der Club An Der Alster)m Michael Bremner (UHC Hamburg), Andy Bull (Old Georgians HC), Murray Collins (Teddington Hockey Club), Callum Duke (Western Wildcats), Rob Field (Holcombe), Dave Forrester (Grange HC), Alan Forsyth (HGC), Cammy Golden (UHC Hamburg), Jamie Golden (Surbiton Hockey Club), Ed Greaves (Teddington HC), Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats), Callum Mackenzie (Wimbledon HC), Andy McConnell (Western Wildcats), Lee Morton (Old Georgians), Duncan Riddle (Grange HC), Robbie Shepherdson (Teddington HC), Struan Walker (Club An Der Alster).