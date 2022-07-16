Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Sarah Jones helped Great Britain win hockey gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

International hockey series: Wales v South Africa, men and women Venue: Sophia Gardens Cardiff Dates: 16, 17 and 19 July Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 16 July - men 13:00 BST, women 15:30 BST

Midfielder Sarah Jones has admitted to feeling some nerves has she prepares to win her 100th Wales cap.

Wales' men's and women's hockey teams are hosting South Africa in Cardiff in the final Tests before the start of the Commonwealth Games.

Five matches will be played on 16, 17 and 19 July - the first on the new pitch at Cardiff's National Hockey Centre.

"You'd like to think after 99 caps I'd lost all the nerves," said Jones.

"But clearly in my voice as well, you can hear it."

Olympic bronze medallist Jones is relishing the chance to pass the 100 mark in her home city against South Africa with the women's game starting at 15:30 BST.

She told BBC Radio Wales Sport: "It is so special. I grew up in Cardiff and I actually started my hockey journey in Sophia Gardens so to be playing there, especially on a new pitch - it feels like it was just built for me for that day.

"I've got a good crowd of my family and friends coming down to support me as well so it should be a very special day."

Jones says it "always feels emotional" to sing the Welsh anthem before games.

She added: "But as soon as the first whistle goes it just goes back to all the other times that you've ever played hockey alongside your team-mates and I'm sure it'll feel very much like a normal game."