Last updated on .From the section Hockey

South Africa's goal was their first in the series

Wales' women completed preparations for the Commonwealth Games with a 1-0 defeat against South Africa at Cardiff's National Hockey Centre.

The visitors' victory means the three-Test series ends level, following a Wales win and a goalless draw.

South Africa secured the victory in the sixth minute of the game, as Wales lost possession and Kayla de Waal scored from close range.

Sarah Jones went close to a Wales equaliser but saw her shot saved.

Wales' cause was not helped by two yellow cards and four green cards during the match, which was played in soaring temperatures.

This was Wales' final outing before they head to the Commonwealth Games, where their campaign starts with a game against Canada on 29 July.

They are in the same group as South Africa, who they beat 1-0 in the first Test of this warm-up series before the stalemate in the second game.