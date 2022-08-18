Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Roisin Upton scored twice for Ireland

Ireland got their bid for a place at next summer's EuroHockey finals off to a winning start with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Poland at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown.

Roisin Upton converted two penalty corners after Deirdre Duke had opened the scoring in the second quarter.

Their next game will see Ireland play Czech Republic, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Turkey.

It was a return to action for Ireland, who finished 10th at July's World Cup.

The hosts controlled possession early on and almost forced the opening goal from their first penalty corner.

The original shot from Upton and rebound from Niamh Carey were well saved by Marta Kucharska who then produced an excellent left-foot stop from Michelle Carey's reverse stick effort.

The Polish goalkeeper was called into action soon after with another top-drawer save from Hannah McLoughlin's drive before captain Katie Mullan fired wide from Sarah McAuley's set up as Ireland pushed hard late in the first quarter.

It was a well-worked first goal when it arrived early in the second quarter. Caoimhe Purdue's quick thinking found Mullan in the circle and her pass was turned in by Duke.

Ireland doubled their advantage when Upton's drag flick from a corner flew over the left pad off Kucharska.

Katie McKee was not introduced to the game until after half-time but her impact was immediate, with some skilful work along the left wing and ball into the circle seeing Mullan's effort blocked.

Ireland raised the tempo in the final 15 minutes, creating but not taking a number of chances although Kucharska produced an astonishing save to deny Ellen Curran on the back post.

They had to wait until two minutes from the end before the persistence of Mullan won another corner and Upton scored her second goal of the game.