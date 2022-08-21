Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Sophie Robinson (left) in action for Wales against England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Wales' Sophie Robinson has announced her retirement from international hockey citing "mental and physical struggles."

Robinson represented Wales on 54 occasions having made her international debut in 2007.

The 33-year-old was a member of the Wales squad that competed at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"I felt that this was the right time to focus on me and my family," Robinson said.

"This wasn't the easiest of decisions at all, but I have spoken openly about my mental health and think it's very important to talk about this.

"I've had some hurdles to overcome during the last few years with my mental health, but this wasn't the only factor that influenced my decision to retire."

Robinson took an eight-year break from the international stage before returning in 2018 and playing for Wales in European Championships, World Cup Qualifiers and the Commonwealth Games.

She reached the milestone of 50 caps at the Commonwealth Games in which Wales finished in eighth.

"I didn't know the Commonwealth Games was going to be my final tournament with the squad," Robinson added.

"I was expecting to compete in the European Qualifier in Durham this August.

"However, despite the amazing experience and achievements at the Games, there were also mental and physical struggles.

"I sat down with the management team after the South Africa match [last match of the Games] and spoke about the quick turn around and how that would affect my health.

"It was only right that we agreed to finish my career at the Commonwealths."

Robinson, who will continue to play club hockey for Beeston, has been open about her mental health.

She said team-mates and management had been a huge factor in enabling her to continue with her international career.

"If it wasn't for this group of players and management staff, I would have been announcing my retirement a few years ago," Robinson said.

"Their support and friendship are what I will miss the most.

"Most people think international sports is hard work, which it is don't get me wrong, but when you do it with friends around you, it makes all the early mornings, late drives home etc. all worth it.

"At the moment, I'm going to be settling back into work and will take a bit of time away from the hockey pitch, but probably not too long as I will miss it too much."