Ben Walker

Ben Walker hit a hat-trick as Ireland completed the EuroHockey Qualifier in France by hammering Turkey 9-0.

There were doubles for Sean Murray and Johnny McKee while Michael Robson and Luke Madeley also netted.

However, Ireland failed to qualify for next year's EuroHockey finals after finishing runners-up to hosts France.

It means they will contest the second tier of the European Championships next summer, which could offer one place in the Olympic qualifiers for Paris 2024.

The first half against the Turks was a slightly sleepy affair - Murray smacked in a fourth minute effort from Walker's pass but, otherwise, they found Turkey's deep-lying defence tricky to unpick.

That changed in the second half with eight more goals coming in the last 25 minutes. McKee got the credit for the second when he intercepted 40-metres from goal with his eventual cross turned in by a diving defender.

Walker deflected in a powerful hit from Neal Glassey, McKee finished off his 15th goal in 14 matches and Murray clipped in a tidy shot for 5-0 at the three quarter break.

Michael Robson's penalty stroke, another smart finish from Walker and a Madeley drag-flick made it eight. Walker completed the scoring with the pick of the goals in the dying seconds, a head-high volley from Daragh Walsh's bouncing aerial ball into the circle.

And while coach Mark Tumilty was pleased with how his side finished, netting eight second half goals, the 4-1 loss to France on Thursday was the defining memory.

"We were a bit slow to start which was expected after the disappointment of Thursday," said Tumilty after the tie. "We played some good hockey in Q3 and Q4, scored some nice goals which is pleasing.

"But against France, we weren't good enough. We can't give a team of France's standard a two-goal lead and expect to win the game. We can't make the individual and collective errors and we didn't create enough chances. You have to be clinical in a game of few chances."

Ireland: M Ingram, L Madeley, J McKee, D Walsh, N Glassey, K Marshall, S Murray, M McNellis, J Duncan, B Walker, N Page

Subs: L Witherow, C Robson, K O'Dea, M Robson, J Lynch, S Hyland, J Carr