Gareth Furlong scored nine goals in the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Gareth Furlong's hat-trick helps Wales men beat Gibraltar 7-0 to reach 2023 Euro Hockey Championships in Germany.

Having beaten Switzerland 8-0 and hosts Scotland 1-0, Wales dominated Gibraltar to top their table at the EuroHockey qualifiers.

James Carson and Luke Hawker also hit the target before Fred Newbold and Dan Kyriakidies completed the rout.

Furlong scored four goals against the Swiss, got the winner against Scotland and ended the qualifiers on eight.

Wales head coach David Newcombe said: "In terms of the results we're really happy. We came here, three wins, three clean sheets, qualification for an A-division.

"I couldn't be happier with the tournament - we've come here and done what we wanted to. Performance-wise, probably not at our best, but we can't complain.

"We've had a brilliant summer, played a lot of hockey so [on to] the World Cup in January and then A division in Germany next summer, so yeah, proud of the boys."