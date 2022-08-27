Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Grace Balsdon, who scored the opener against Wales, was joint top scorer at the Commonwealth Games this month

England made it two consecutive wins at the EuroHockey Championship qualifiers with a 3-0 victory over Wales in Durham.

After thrashing Croatia 15-0 in their opener, Wales proved tougher opponents for the Commonwealth champions.

England are now almost certain to qualify as they sit top of Pool A, three points ahead of Wales.

The group winners will qualify for the 2023 EuroHockey Championship in Germany.

Wales stood firm defensively in the first quarter, but Grace Balsdon gave David Ralph's side the lead after 23 minutes with a penalty stroke.

Tessa Howard doubled England's lead with a reverse shot, before goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was called into action at the other end with a low shot from Wales' Xenna Hughes before the break.

Hannah Martin grabbed England's final goal - her fourth of the tournament - to seal a comfortable victory.

England will play Slovakia in their final game on Sunday, while Wales face Croatia.