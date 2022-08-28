Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Sarah Jones won her 150th international cap against England on Saturday, split between Wales and Great Britain appearances

Wales completed their EuroHockey qualifiers with an 8-0 win over Croatia to finish second behind England in Durham.

Leah Wilkinson, Sian French, Sarah Jones, Holly Munro, Xenna Hughes ensured Wales were 5-0 up at half time.

Olivia Hoskins then struck twice and Maddie Goodman also hit the target

But England, who have a game in hand against Slovakia on Sunday, are guaranteed to qualify for for the 2023 EuroHockey Championship in Germany.

England face Slovakia at 13:00 BST.

Wales opened their qualifiers with a 9-0 win over Slovakia, and succumbed 3-0 to England before finishing with a flourish against Croatia.