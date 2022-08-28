Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England are the current Commonwealth champions

England are through to the finals of the 2023 EuroHockey Championship as they cemented their place as Group A winners with a 11-0 win over Slovakia.

David Ralph's side were already guaranteed to qualify as they began the game in Durham as group leaders.

England made it three wins from three to finish with nine points, three above second-placed Wales.

They will now play at the finals in Germany between 18 and 27 August in 2023.

Tessa Howard opened the scoring for England in the fourth minute before eight other players added their names to the scoresheet.

Flora Peel and Fiona Crackles scored their first international goals while Hannah Martin bagged her fifth and sixth goals of the qualifying tournament.

Earlier on Sunday, Wales eased past Croatia with an 8-0 victory.