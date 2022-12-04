Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland missed out on qualification to the FIH Pro League after a 4-3 defeat by South Africa in the final of the Nations Cup in Potchefstroom.

Dayaan Cassiem saw his opener cancelled out by Shane O'Donoghue but the South African captain restored their lead.

Tevin Kok added a third but Ireland hit back through O'Donogue and John McKee.

However, the host nation had the final say when Mustaphaa Cassiem slotted home a penalty in the final quarter.

"Just gutted, to be honest, really gutted. Credit to South Africa, they were good today and they took their chances," said Ireland captain Sean Murray.

"We put a lot of pressure on, had some good chances as well but in the end, it just comes down to little details and it's just bitterly disappointing."

Ireland defeated South Africa 1-0 in the group stages of the inaugural Nations Cup and had just shy of double the amount of shots of their opponents in the final, but Mark Tumilty's men fell short.

Captain Cassiem, who was awarded player of the match and tournament, opened the scoring in the fourth minute but O'Donoghue responded in the 19th minute.

Cassiem fired home his second just before half-time to give South Africa the advantage, and Kok swiftly added a third after the restart to extend their lead.

O'Donoghue hit back with a penalty corner to give Ireland hope, and they levelled in the third quarter when McKee fired into the circle and a touch off a South African defender took the ball past Estiaan Kriek.

South Africa hit the winner with 10 minutes to play when a penalty stroke was awarded for a foul of skipper Cassiem, and his brother Mustaphaa converted to secure the win.