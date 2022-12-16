Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Jack Waller represented Great Britain during the Tokyo Olympics last year and England during this year's Commonwealth Games

Great Britain's men's team made it two wins from two in the FIH Pro League in Argentina as they upset the hosts.

GB men and women are starting their latest campaign with four games in Santiago del Estero.

The men beat the Netherlands 3-0 on Tuesday and followed that up with another win, beating Argentina 2-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Earlier on Thursday, the GB women's team were beaten 3-0 by the hosts after losing 2-1 to the Dutch on Tuesday.

The men's team got off to a poor start with Rupert Shipperley shown a green card in the opening minute and Maico Casella gave Argentina the lead from the penalty corner.

GB hit straight back through Jack Waller but the two sides were unable to break the stalemate so the game went to a shootout.

Tomas Domene gave the hosts an early advantage before Phil Roper levelled for GB and James Albery claimed the decisive score.

GB women were level at half-time but three goals in eight minutes at the start of the third quarter were enough to hand Argentina victory.

Agustina Gorzelany scored from a penalty corner before Maria Granatto and Maria Campoy also struck.