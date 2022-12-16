Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland's Roisin Upton in action during the shootout against India

Ireland lost 2-1 to India in a shootout after their Nations Cup semi-final in Valencia ended 1-1.

Naomi Carroll scored from play to put Ireland in front just before the end of the first quarter.

India drew level in the third quarter from a penalty corner, with Udita Duhan converting after 44 minutes, and the scores remained that way.

India scored two of their five efforts in the shootout and Ireland just one, allowing India to advance to the final.

Sonika Tandi and Lalremsiami Hmarzote were the scorers for India in the shootout, beating Irish goalkeeper Lizzy Murphy, with just Hannah McLoughlin converting for Ireland.

India will play Spain in Saturday's final (14:45 GMT) with a place in the hockey Professional League the prize for the winners, after Ireland face Japan in the third-place play-off on the same day (13:30).

The Indians are ranked eighth in the world, five spots above the Irish, who beat them twice on their way to reaching the World Cup final in London in 2018.