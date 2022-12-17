Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Nick Bandurak also represented England at this summer's Commonwealth Games

Great Britain's men claimed a second bonus point in a row after getting past the Netherlands in a shootout in their FIH Pro League mini-tournament game in Argentina.

It finished 1-1 but the GB men held their nerve for the extras, as they had against the hosts on Thursday.

Nick Bandurak scored his first goal for GB while goalkeeper James Mazarelo impressed on his debut.

However, the GB women lost 6-0 to the Netherlands, who are Olympic champions.

Bandurak put his side ahead in the first quarter from a penalty corner and they almost added a second soon after when Stuart Rushmere was denied and then Bandurak's follow-up hit a British foot.

Mazarelo had to make some smart saves from corners in the second quarter but he was beaten on 42 minutes by Thierry Brinkman.

Neither side was able to make the breakthrough after that and Mazarelo was excellent in the shootout as the Dutch failed to score any of their four attempts, while James Albery and Liam Ansell were on target to secure the bonus point for their side.