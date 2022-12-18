Close menu

FIH Pro League: Great Britain men top standings after their first round of matches

Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Liam Sanford
Liam Sanford scored GB's second goal against Argentina

Great Britain's men continued their unbeaten run with a bonus point against Argentina to lead the FIH Pro League after their first round of matches.

They won the shootout after Phil Roper and Liam Sanford scored in a 2-2 draw.

GB lead the nine-team league after four games in Santiago del Estero - two each against Argentina and the Netherlands - brought a win and three draws.

Following the draws, they won all three bonus point shootouts to take nine points from a possible 12.

"It was a tough game; I don't think any of us would've predicted coming here and playing Argentina just after their men won the [football] World Cup," said Britain's James Albery.

"So it was an amazing atmosphere. It was a dogged performance at times, physical and so we're happy to get the win."

But Britain's women leave Argentina without a win to their name following a narrow 1-0 defeat by the hosts in their final game.

Julieta Jankunas put Argentina ahead inside 90 seconds but David Ralph's side could not find an equaliser despite a much-improved performance from their 6-0 defeat by the Netherlands two days earlier.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb, who won her 100th Great Britain cap, said: "Tonight was a lot better in terms of us showing up, the squad has great potential but we've not played our best hockey over here.

"So we were a lot better today but we are right at the beginning of our journey as a young squad."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured