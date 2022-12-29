Last updated on .From the section Hockey

David Condon has 136 caps for England

England have named their squad for the hockey World Cup and are "determined" to improve upon their last finish.

The team came fourth in 2018 and 11 players in the 2022 squad played four years ago.

Harry Martin and David Condon will compete at their third World Cup.

"I know those selected will be determined to put in a level of performance that improves on the last World Cup in 2018," said coach Paul Revington.

The tournament is being held in India from 13-29 January.

England will play Wales, India and Spain in their group.

Full squad: James Albery (Old Georgians), David Ames (Holcombe), Liam Ansell (Wimbledon), Nick Bandurak (Holcombe), Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster), David Condon (Wimbledon), David Goodfield (Surbiton), Harry Martin (Rotterdam), James Mazarelo (Surbiton), Nick Park (Surbiton), Ollie Payne (Holcombe), Phil Roper (Holcombe), Stuart Rushmere (Surbiton), Liam Sanford (Old Georgians), Tom Sorsby (Surbiton), Zach Wallace (HGC), Jack Waller (Wimbledon) Sam Ward (Old Georgians).

Travelling reserves: Brendan Creed (Surbiton), Ian Sloane (Wimbledon).