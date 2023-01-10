Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Paul Whapham has been a non-executive board member of the Welsh Sports Association for the last four years

Hockey Wales has named Paul Whapham as its new chief executive.

He will take over in March 2023 after eight years at Welsh rugby team Ospreys, where he spent the last four years as corporate brand director.

Whapham is taking over from Ria Burrage-Male, who is leaving after taking over permanently in December 2019.

Whapham will have a seat on the British Hockey board and says he is moving to the sport at "an exciting time".

He says there is "a strong club structure, significant opportunities, and space for innovation across the whole of the sport".

Whapham had been influential in the establishment of Ospreys in the Community, the Swansea-based rugby team's sports development charity initiative.

During Burrage-Male's tenure, Wales enjoyed strong men's and women's performances at the 2022 Commonwealth Games while the men's team have reached the World Cup in India, which is taking place in January 2023.

Hockey Wales chair Conrad Funnell said: "We are truly thrilled to have Paul lead Hockey Wales.

"His experience, capabilities and exceptional leadership shone throughout our recruitment process. I very much look forward to working with him along with board to evolve hockey in Wales.

"I would like to also thank Ria for the exceptional drive and the passion that she has brought to our sport, along with the great successes seen throughout her time as CEO.

"We wish her all the best for her future."