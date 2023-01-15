Last updated on .From the section Hockey

The match was played in a raucous atmosphere in front of a capacity 20,000 crowd at Rourkela Stadium in India

England's Nicholas Bandurak fired a shot against the post in the dying seconds of an entertaining 0-0 draw against India at the Hockey World Cup.

Goalkeeper Ollie Payne was named man of the match after making a flurry of fine saves to keep out World Cup hosts India in the group-stage match.

England were also guilty of some errant finishing, failing to convert a succession of penalty corners.

The point leaves England top of Pool D and through to the knockout stage.

They are level on four points with India, but above them on goal difference.

Wales, who were beaten 5-0 by England in their opening match, are bottom of the table after losing their second match 5-1 against third-placed Spain.

The pool winners go straight through to the quarter-finals, while the second and third-placed teams face an extra play-off to reach the last eight.

England, who play their final group match against Spain on Thursday, have never won the World Cup but have made the semi-finals of the last three tournaments.