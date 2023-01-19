Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England's Phil Roper made his international debut in 2013

England beat Spain 4-0 to finish top of Pool D and secure their place in the Hockey World Cup quarter-finals.

Phil Roper scored the opener in the 11th minute and 10 minutes later David Condon added a second.

Strikes from Nick Bandurak and Liam Ansell, winning his 50th cap, sealed victory against world number eight side Spain.

India beat Wales 4-2 to finish in second place and will face New Zealand for a place in the last eight.

England have never won the World Cup but have made the semi-finals of the last three tournaments.