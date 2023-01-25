Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England missed two of their five penalties while Germany scored all four they took

England failed to reach the semi-finals of the Hockey World Cup as they lost 4-3 to Germany in a penalty shootout.

Germany, who were 2-0 down with three minutes remaining, produced a dramatic comeback despite missing a late penalty stroke.

It is the first time in four World Cups that England, who have never won the event, have not reached the last four.

Two-time world champions Germany will play Australia, ranked number one in the world, in Friday's semi-final.

Zach Wallace opened the scoring for England in the 12th minute following Stuart Rushmere's weaving run through the Germany defence.

England's Liam Ansell claimed his fourth goal of the tournament just after half-time when his deflected shot from a penalty corner found the back of the net.

Germany were awarded a penalty stroke with four minutes remaining but Christopher Ruhr hit the bar.

However, Paul Revington's side conceded their first goal of the tournament moments later when Germany captain Mats Grambusch was left unmarked at the far post to tap the ball in.

Germany found their equaliser in the 59th minute, with Tom Grambusch sweeping his penalty stroke past goalkeeper Ollie Payne to send the quarter-final to a penalty shootout.

England's David Goodfield slipped up before Ansell's fifth penalty was saved by Jean-Paul Danneberg, securing Germany's progress.

"I am absolutely proud," Germany's Tom Grambusch said.

"We had a decent game, especially in the second half. I'm still a little bit shaky because it was so amazing.

"Luckily, we have a goalkeeper who saved two. It was crazy."