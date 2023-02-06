Julie Read earned her first Wales age grade honours at 15

Wales hockey player Julie Read has retired from international duty after 13 years.

The 28-year-old made her senior Wales debut aged 17 after an impressive junior career.

Read played for Wales at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and also appeared for Great Britain Under-23s.

She said "it has been incredibly hard" to make the decision, adding: "I feel it has been a huge part of my life and identity."

Read, who passed 50 caps for Wales in 2019, will continue to play for Beeston in the top tier England Hockey League.

On her Wales retirement, Read added: "I will have the memories and pride of the times I represented my country playing the sport I love. I have put everything into my training on and off the [pitch] and I'm proud of the number of times and the different stages I have represented Wales on."

Wales women's head coach Kevin Johnson said: "Whilst clearly having the skill and ability to make an impact on the pitch with us across many important tournaments, Julie has also shown the resolve to overcome a variety of challenges thrown at her in this time, which demonstrates the resilience needed to sustain an international playing career and she can look back and be incredibly proud of her ability to deal with the ups and downs one can face in this environment."