Wales international Sian French combined her international hockey duties with a professional career as a physiotherapist

Wales captain Sian French is retiring from international hockey after 12 years as a senior.

French, 31, won 130 caps for Wales and spent two seasons as a member of the Great Britain Elite Development Squad.

She competed at three Commonwealth Games and six European Championships.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my playing career and involvement with Hockey Wales and the decision for me to step away has not been an easy one," said French.

She will continue to play for Altrincham-based Women's Division 1 North side Bowdon, where she is also captain.

"I feel the time is right for me personally and look forward to the opportunity for new challenges," added French on her international retirement.

"I have been lucky enough to compete at World and European level representing my country, as well as leading the squad in more recent years. I will forever cherish the memories and experiences this has given me."

Wales women's head coach Kevin Johnson said: "Although it is a shame to see Sian step away from international hockey at this time, she leaves behind her a strong and powerful legacy of both performance and leadership which will continue to resonate with this group long after her departure and that should speak volumes about her contribution to Wales Senior Women.

"Her consistency of technical and tactical execution as a player brought a calmness and assuredness in our midfield and in recent years she has demonstrated these qualities and more in her leadership duties as both a captain and vice-captain."